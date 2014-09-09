FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Sweden's Concentric raises margin, sales targets
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
September 9, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Sweden's Concentric raises margin, sales targets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to say Concentric raised its sales target, changes slug to CONCENTRIC-OUTLOOK from CONCENTRIC-TARGETS)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Swedish pump maker Concentric raised its operating margin target and organic sales growth target on Tuesday, and said it was ready to make acquisitions without compromising its dividend policy.

The company said it now aims for an operating margin of 16 percent and yearly sales growth of 6 percentage points above market growth over the next five years. It estimated market growth of 2.5 percent.

Its previous targets were for an operating margin of 11 percent and organic sales growth of 7 percent in constant currency.

The target of a dividend payout rate of a third of net earnings remains unchanged.

In 2013, the company - whose customers include global truck makers and construction equipment makers - had negative organic sales growth of 7 percent and an operating margin of 14.3 percent. (1 US dollar = 7.1156 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.