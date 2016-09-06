FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German 3D printing group Concept Laser for sale, GE deal weighs - sources
September 6, 2016

German 3D printing group Concept Laser for sale, GE deal weighs - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 (Reuters) - German 3D printing group Concept Laser has been put up for sale by its founder, who wants to benefit from the boom in demand for the technology, adding to a flurry of deals in the sector, people familiar with the matter said.

Chief Executive Frank Herzog, who founded Concept Laser in 2000, has mandated advisory boutique PJT to find a buyer for the company, they said.

3D printing has been used to build prototypes for decades but has begun to catch on in industrial mass production in recent years for products such as dental crowns, medical implants and light aircraft parts. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

