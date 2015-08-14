LPC-European investors fight aggressive leveraged loan terms

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Concessions have been made to a growing number of leveraged loans as investors push back against aggressive documentation in a bid to curb sponsor flexibility and minimise risk exposure.

Cash-rich lenders came under increasing pressure from sponsors of European companies during the first quarter of 2015 to accept more aggressive US-style terms on leveraged loans, to give more flexibility in view of an expected upturn in M&A activity.

Investors have recently clamped down on US-style documentation, especially for more tricky deals, amid growing macro volatility, taking a more cautious approach to risk as they head towards the last quarter.

Investors have also taken a tougher line with sponsors due to an increase in deal flow, as they cherry-picked the best deals and demanded adjustments to the rest.

“Investors were compromising on terms earlier this year as they needed to put money to work. Now there is more choice and they are more risk-averse. If a deal is popular and strong then it is likely to get done with the sponsor achieving what they want on the docs, but on harder or more tricky deals investors are likely to push back,” a senior leveraged loan banker said.

As well as demanding higher pricing, investors have pushed for changes to limit a sponsor’s ability to raise incremental debt, take dividends and make acquisitions.

Other changes have been made to leverage ratios, call protections, tenors, margin ratchets and cash sweeps.

The US leveraged loan market is also experiencing some pushback, most recently seen on a $545 million first and second-lien loan financing for customer care provider Sitel, backing its acquisition by French customer relations management company Groupe Acticall.

“If investors have the luxury of investing somewhere else then they will definitely use docs as a reason to push back. On Sitel they changed everything including the kitchen sink,” a second senior leveraged loan banker said.

The tenor of Sitel’s financing was reduced by a year to six years and a total net leverage ratio with step-downs was added. An MFN sunset provision was removed and the “free and clear” incremental facility was halved to $30 million.

MAKING ADJUSTMENTS

In Europe, a 360 million pound ($562.50 million) covenant-lite financing backing the buyout of Motor Fuel Group was adjusted prior to its August 7 close.

To make the loan more attractive to lenders, there was a reduction in the MFN cap to 50 basis points (bp) from 100bp, meaning any incremental debt raised cannot pay in excess of 50bp higher than the term loan. 101 soft call for six months was also added to the deal.

A 725 million euro ($808.67 million) leveraged loan backing the acquisition of French private hospital group Vitalia only closed at the end of July after concessions were made on ticking fees, dividends and margin ratchets.

A ticking fee was changed to pay 50 percent of the margin after 60 days, as opposed to after 90 days and the full margin after 120 days.

Documents were also changed so owner CVC can only take dividends following a sale and leaseback if leverage is below 4.5 times in the first year and 4.25 times in the second year, as opposed to 5.0 times and 4.75 times, respectively. A one-year holiday on the margin ratchets was also agreed.

While many sponsors have been willing to adopt changes to documents in order to get a deal over the line, some sponsors have refused, a move that has resulted in some failed deals.

IK Investment Partners’ German industrial weighing specialist Schenck Process pulled a 605 million euro leveraged loan in June, halting plans to refinance existing debt and pay a dividend to owners, after investors refused to agree portability on the financing.

“Terms used to be much more standard, but now they are more fluid and will be in or out depending on how strong a deal is. If investors are sophisticated then documentation is something that will be subject to negotiation. The flexibility of terms will be part of the ongoing give-and-take discussions between investors and sponsors,” the first banker said. ($1 = 0.6400 pounds) ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)