China's biggest cement maker Anhui Conch has first profit fall in 3 yrs

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Anhui Conch , China’s largest cement maker by market value, on Wednesday reported a 32 percent fall in 2015 net profit, missing estimates and marking its first profit fall in three years as a slowing economy hit construction.

The cement maker, which has a market capitalisation of $13.1 billion, also warned that the cement industry’s oversupply situation could worsen this year as growth in China’s fixed investments was slowing on the back of the weaker economy.

“Market competition in the first half of the year was quite intense and it is expected that sector losses will widen further,” Anhui Conch said in a statement on the Shanghai stock exchange.

China’s decelerating economy is evident from easing construction activities in certain parts of the infrastructure and real estate sectors, which is dampening demand for building materials, such as cement and steel.

In 2015, Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd’s net profit came in at 7.5 billion yuan ($1.15 billion), lower than the previous year’s 11.0 billion yuan and falling short of an average estimate of 8.1 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company had registered net profit rises in 2013 and 2014.

Anhui Conch aims to produce 10 percent more cement and clinker this year, banking on expectations that the construction sector will pick up some speed in the second half of the year.

Also on Wednesday, building materials supplier BBMG Corp reported a fall in net profit for 2015. Its net income fell 16.7 percent to 2.02 billion yuan, declining for a second straight year.

BBMG, which also produces cement, aims to bring in revenues of 41 billion yuan in 2016, roughly level with last year’s 40.9 billion yuan, it said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.

The announcements came after the China and Hong Kong markets closed. Anhui Conch’s Shanghai and Hong Kong shares rose 2.6 percent and 4.6 percent respectively. BBMG’s Shanghai shares closed flat and its Hong Kong stock was up 3 percent. ($1 = 6.5010 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Meg Shen. Editing by Jane Merriman)