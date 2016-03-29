FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile's Concha y Toro net profit up 15.7 pct in 2015
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

Chile's Concha y Toro net profit up 15.7 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 29 (Reuters) - Chile’s Vina Concha y Toro , one of the world’s biggest wine producers, said late Monday year-over-year net profit grew 15.7 percent in 2015, due to increased sales and a favorable exchange rate.

Concha y Toro, which has vineyards in Chile, Argentina and the United States, said it earned a net profit of 49.8 billion pesos ($70.1 million) in 2015.

Sales expanded 9.1 percent to 636.2 billion pesos ($895.8 million), due to growth in domestic Chilean and Argentine sales and exports from the United Sates.

Concha y Toro is perhaps best known for its Casillero del Diablo and Don Melchor labels from Chile, as well as its Fetzer-Bonterra brand from California. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Gram Slattery; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.