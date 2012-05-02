FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Concho Resources 1st-qtr misses Street
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 9:41 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Concho Resources 1st-qtr misses Street

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Concho Q1 adj EPS $1.05 vs est $1.12

* Concho Q1 rev up 41 pct at $507.8 mln vs est $490.9 mln

* Penn Virginia Q1 adj loss/shr $0.15 vs est loss $0.25/shr

* Penn Virginia Q1 rev rise 23 pct to $84.4 mln

May 2 (Reuters) - Oil-focused explorer Concho Resources reported a first-quarter profit below analysts’ estimates, hurt by a 42 percent rise in operational costs.

The costs incurred for oil and natural gas properties increased to $578.6 million from $407.4 million.

The Midland, Texas-based company posted a profit of $31.1 million, or 30 cents per share, down from $42.6 million, or 42 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.05 a share.

Operating revenue rose 41 percent to $507.8 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $1.12 per share, on revenue of $490.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter production rose 36 percent to 6.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).

Earlier in the day, smaller peer Penn Virginia Corp posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by an 87 percent rise in production.

The company posted net loss of 15 cents per share, excluding items, while analysts had expected a loss of 25 cents per share.

Revenue rose 23 percent to $84.4 million, above expectations of $82 million.

Concho’s shares, which have gained about two-thirds of their value in the past seven months, closed at $105.23 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Shares of Penn Virginia, valued at $238.6 million, closed at $4.98.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.