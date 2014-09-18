FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SAP agrees to buy expense software maker Concur for $7.3 bln
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2014 / 9:47 PM / 3 years ago

SAP agrees to buy expense software maker Concur for $7.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - German business software maker SAP said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire U.S.-based expense management software maker Concur Technologies Inc in all-share deal valued at $7.3 billion.

SAP said in a statement it would offer $129 per share, a 20 percent premium over the Sept. 17 closing price.

Based on 57 million outstanding shares, the offer for Bellevue, Washington-based Concur is valued at $7.3 billion. Including debt, the offer represents an enterprise value of about $8.3 billion, SAP said.

The Concur board of directors has unanimously approved the transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2014 or the first quarter 2015, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, SAP said. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.