FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Itau buys ConectCar from Odebrecht for 170 mln reais
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2015 / 12:37 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Itau buys ConectCar from Odebrecht for 170 mln reais

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Itau Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil’s biggest bank by market value, agreed on Wednesday to buy 50 percent of automatic toll company ConectCar for 170 million reais ($43 million) in cash.

The bank said in a securities filing that its Redecard payments division was buying the stake from Odebrecht Transport SA, pending regulatory approval and other unspecified conditions.

Ultra Group owns the other 50 percent.

ConectCar is Brazil’s second-biggest toll payment company, facilitating remote payment at highway tolls, parking lots and gas stations in 12 Brazilian states and the federal district.

Grupo Odebrecht is refocusing its business and shoring up its cash position after a corruption scandal involving state-run oil company Petrobras drove up financing costs.

Itau added that the ConectCar deal would not have a significant impact on its financial results.

$1 = 3.94 Brazilian reais Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.