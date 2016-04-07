FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Con Ed wins summary judgment in Hurricane Sandy case
April 7, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Con Ed wins summary judgment in Hurricane Sandy case

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

A New York judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought against electrical utility Consolidated Edison by a lower Manhattan law firm that lost power during 2012’s Superstorm Sandy.

In a decision on Tuesday, Justice Jeffrey Oing said the law firm Borah Goldstein Altschuler Nahins & Goidel failed to allege a lack of preparation for the storm that amounted to gross negligence on the part of Con Ed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MgTJLM (Reporting By Karen Freifeld)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
