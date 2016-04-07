Con Ed wins summary judgment in Hurricane Sandy case

A New York judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought against electrical utility Consolidated Edison by a lower Manhattan law firm that lost power during 2012’s Superstorm Sandy.

In a decision on Tuesday, Justice Jeffrey Oing said the law firm Borah Goldstein Altschuler Nahins & Goidel failed to allege a lack of preparation for the storm that amounted to gross negligence on the part of Con Ed.

