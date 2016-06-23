FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

WHO to launch emergency yellow fever vaccination in Angola and Congo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA June 23 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that it will launch emergency yellow fever vaccination campaigns along the border between Angola and Democratic Republic of Congo and in the Congolese capital Kinshasa next month.

The worst yellow fever outbreak in decades has killed some 325 people in Angola, while Congo declared an epidemic in Kinshasa and two other provinces on Monday after reporting 67 confirmed cases and more than 1,000 other suspected cases. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Tim Cocks)

