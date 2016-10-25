FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Congo govt proposes 14 pct budget cut for 2017
#Financials
October 25, 2016 / 1:46 PM / 10 months ago

Congo govt proposes 14 pct budget cut for 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's government has proposed to parliament a 2017 budget of roughly 5.7 trillion Congolese francs ($5.2 billion), Prime Minister Augustin Matata Ponyo said on local radio on Tuesday, down from 6.6 ($6.1 billion) trillion francs in 2016.

Matata said the reduction was due to continuing weakness in the price of key exports like copper and oil, which led the government to slash its original 2016 budget by 22 percent in May. ($1 = 1,091.7 Congolese francs) (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Emma Farge)

