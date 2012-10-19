FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN Security Council plans sanctions on Congo rebels, others
October 19, 2012 / 6:35 PM / 5 years ago

UN Security Council plans sanctions on Congo rebels, others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council intends to impose sanctions on the leaders of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s M23 rebels and others violating an arms embargo on the country, according to a draft statement to be formally adopted later on Friday.

The Security Council’s “Group of Experts” said that Rwanda and Uganda - despite their strong denials - continued to support the M23 rebels in their six-month fight against Congolese government troops in the east of the country. It said M23’s chain of command went as high as Rwandan Defense Minister James Kabarebe.

“The Security Council expresses its intention to apply targeted sanctions against the leadership of the M23 and those acting in violation of the sanctions regime and the arms embargo,” the 15-member council says in the draft statement.

