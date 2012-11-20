FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congo rejects talks with rebels
November 20, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

Congo rejects talks with rebels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A spokesman for Congo’s government said on Tuesday it would not hold talks with eastern rebels and would “push Rwanda from the country”.

Information Minister Lambert Mende was speaking hours after M23 rebels, widely believed to be backed by Rwanda, seized the eastern town of Goma on Tuesday. Rwanda has denied charges it supports the rebels.

“We will continue (resisting) until Rwanda has been pushed out of our country ... There will be absolutely no negotiations with M23,” Mende said, saying Kinshasa would only talk directly with Rwanda.

