FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Congo M23 rebels to stay in Goma until talks -official
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2012 / 9:10 AM / 5 years ago

Congo M23 rebels to stay in Goma until talks -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 22 (Reuters) - M23 rebels in eastern Congo will not withdraw from the city of Goma as demanded by regional leaders but will advance until President Joseph Kabila agrees to talks, a senior rebel official said on Thursday.

Bishop Jean-Marie Runiga, head of the M23 rebel movement’s political arm, said he did not consider Kabila’s offer to look into their demands was serious.

“I‘m not confident, because I’ve already waited for three months in Kampala for talks,” Runiga told Reuters by telephone. “We’ll stay in Goma waiting for negotiations. They’re going to attack us and we’re going to defend ourselves and keep on advancing,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.