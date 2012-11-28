FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congo M23 rebels withdrawing forces, to quit Goma later
November 28, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

Congo M23 rebels withdrawing forces, to quit Goma later

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo have started withdrawing from towns captured from government troops and will also soon leave the eastern city of Goma, following a deal brokered by Uganda, M23’s military leader said on Wednesday.

“We’re leaving Sake, we’re leaving Masisi,” Sultani Makenga told Reuters. “We’ve started withdrawing our forces which are very far from Goma ... Goma will be later.” (Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

