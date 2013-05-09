FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF ready to discuss new loan deal with Congo: official
May 9, 2013 / 3:11 PM / in 4 years

IMF ready to discuss new loan deal with Congo: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, May 9 (Reuters) - The IMF is ready to open talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo for a new programme after authorities provided more information on a controversial mining deal that caused the last loan programme to be scrapped, its local representive said.

The IMF pulled the plug on the previous $530 million programme in December after Kinshasa failed to provide sufficient details on the cession of mining assets by state miner Gecamines.

“The DRC authorities have posted the affidavit on the Comide transaction clearing the way for fund re-engagement in a program context,” Oscar Melhado, IMF country representative to Congo, said.

