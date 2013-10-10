IMF cuts Congo's 2013 growth forecast, sees 2014 pick up

KINSHASA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has revised down its growth outlook for Democratic Republic of Congo in 2013 but expects the mineral-rich nation’s economy to expand rapidly in 2014.

Growth in 2013, previously forecast to reach 8.2 percent, is expected to be just 6.2 percent, Oscar Melhado IMF’s Congo representative said.

However, Congo’s gross domestic product will jump to 10.5 percent in 2014, putting the nation that produces gold, copper, diamonds and cobalt among the fastest growing economies in sub-Saharan Africa.

“We revised the prediction down because some mining projects due this year were delayed,” Melhado told Reuters.

“Those are due to come online in 2014. There is also a base effect; because we’ve now revised down growth for 2013, it will be stronger in 2014.”

Melhado also said the IMF was ready to begin negotiations with the Congolese government over the transfer of $240 million in loans that was halted in December 2012 after authorities failed to publish mining contracts as requested.

“The issue of mining contract publication has been settled. Since May we have been ready to negotiate a new programme,” said Melhado. “An IMF mission will come (to Congo) in November to evaluate and negotiate with the government.”

Melhado was speaking at a mining conference in the Congolese capital Kinshasa. Congo’s economy relies heavily on its copper and cobalt mining sector to drive growth.

The mineral resources under Congo’s soil is estimated to be worth trillions of dollars but the country has been plagued by conflict for decades. Observers consider its mineral wealth to be one of the drivers of that instability.

The Congolese government also drew praise for reining in inflation from double digit in 2011 to 2.1 percent currently.

Congolese Prime Minister Augustin Matata Ponyo is in Washington and will meet the managing directors of the World Bank, Caroline Anstey, and the IMF, Christine Lagarde, an adviser to Ponyo told Reuters.

The adviser said Ponyo would discuss the resumption of IMF’s suspended programme with Lagarde. (Reporting by Pete Jones; Editing by Alison Williams)