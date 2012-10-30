FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DR Congo says seeks bigger stake in mine projects
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2012 / 3:11 PM / in 5 years

DR Congo says seeks bigger stake in mine projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUKAVU, Democratic Republic of Congo, Oct 30 (Reuters) - D emocratic Republic of Congo will seek to raise its stake in new mining projects to 35 percent in a revised mining code, up from 5 percent now, the country’s top mining official said on Tuesday.

“We’ve proposed (a government stake) of 35 percent when an exploration permit is transformed into an exploitation permit. Its currently 5 percent,” Mines Minister Martin Kabwelulu told Reuters by text message.

Congo’s ten year old mining laws are undergoing a review after the government said it wanted to increase its receipts from mining, with the new law expected early next year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.