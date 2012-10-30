DR Congo says seeks bigger stake in mine projects

BUKAVU, Democratic Republic of Congo, Oct 30 (Reuters) - D emocratic Republic of Congo will seek to raise its stake in new mining projects to 35 percent in a revised mining code, up from 5 percent now, the country’s top mining official said on Tuesday.

“We’ve proposed (a government stake) of 35 percent when an exploration permit is transformed into an exploitation permit. Its currently 5 percent,” Mines Minister Martin Kabwelulu told Reuters by text message.

Congo’s ten year old mining laws are undergoing a review after the government said it wanted to increase its receipts from mining, with the new law expected early next year.