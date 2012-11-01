FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congo mining law changes won't be retroactive -minister
#Market News
November 1, 2012 / 12:00 PM / in 5 years

Congo mining law changes won't be retroactive -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUKAVU, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 1 (Reuters) - D emocratic Republic of Congo’s planned revision of its mining code will not be applied retroactively to existing contracts, the country’s mines ministers said on Thursday.

The central African state is seeking to increase its stake in mining projects to 35 percent from 5 percent and also hike royalties in order to increase state revenues, rattling mining firms active in the country.

“None of the proposed revisions would be applied retroactively,” Mines Minister Martin Kabwelulu said in text message in response to a question.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
