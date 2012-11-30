FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dispute over munitions threatens Congo M23 pullout
November 30, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

Dispute over munitions threatens Congo M23 pullout

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A dispute over ammunition and equipment left by Congo government forces in the eastern city of Goma is threatening to hold up a planned withdrawal by M23 rebels who want to take the materiel with them, rebel and U.N. officials said on Friday.

M23 rebels, who seized Goma on Nov. 20 but have agreed to pull out under a deal brokered by regional governments, want to take with them a store of munitions and equipment abandoned by the government army FARDC. The military supplies were currently in the charge of U.N. peacekeepers at Goma airport.

But the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo (MONUSCO) was refusing to hand over the airport arsenal to the rebels.

“This is FARDC ammunition and does not belong to M23 so I don’t think we have to hand it over,” MONUSCO’s spokesman in Kinshasa Madnodje Mounoubai told Reuters by phone.

M23 military chief Colonel Sultani Makenga accused the U.N. peacekeepers of “blocking” M23’s withdrawal operations.

“We have a store that has our logistical equipment and now MONUSCO is telling us not to get our equipmemt. We can’t agree to that,” he told reporters in Sake, west of Goma.

