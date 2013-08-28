FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congo fighting kills one U.N. peacekeeper, wounds three others
#Basic Materials
August 28, 2013 / 4:32 PM / in 4 years

Congo fighting kills one U.N. peacekeeper, wounds three others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - One United Nations peacekeeper was killed and three others were wounded in an operation to support a Congolese army offensive against M23 rebels near the eastern city of Goma on Wednesday, a U.N spokesman said.

“The Congolese Armed Forces launched an attack against M23 positions on the Kibati heights, north of Goma ... We have just learned that one U.N. peacekeeper has been killed. Three others have been wounded,” Farhan Haq said. (Reporting Louis Charbonneau; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

