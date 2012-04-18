FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Congo's Kabila taps finance minister for premier post
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 11:16 PM / in 5 years

Congo's Kabila taps finance minister for premier post

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Nomination comes a month after previous government resigned

* Ponyo seen as good steward of Congo business environment

By Jonny Hogg

KINSHASA, April 18 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila named finance minister Matata Ponyo Mapon as his new prime minister, the government said on Wednesday, in a move aimed at improving the central African state’s business environment.

The nomination comes more than a month after the former government resigned to allow Kabila, who was re-elected in November in elections broadly criticised by observers for fraud and organisational chaos, to form a new team.

“I can confirm that (Ponyo) was named prime minister this afternoon,” said Richard Muyej, acting government spokesman. “In my opinion the current preoccupation is with the economy... He’s well known internationally,” Muyej continued.

Ponyo became minister of finance in 2010 and oversaw 7 percent growth in the economy last year.

The country has been praised by the IMF for its fiscal management under Ponyo, although a report released last week by the World Bank warned that weak institutions and illegal taxation was slowing expansion.

“His appointment could be a positive sign, if he’s able to run the government effectively. Hopefully he can also improve the business climate,” a Western diplomat said.

Congo is Africa’s second largest copper producer but also lies bottom of the UN’s development index - a measure of wealth, health and education - with much of the population mired in poverty after decades of corruption and conflict.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.