FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Congo's army closes in on last eastern rebel positions
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2013 / 11:32 AM / 4 years ago

Congo's army closes in on last eastern rebel positions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RUTSHURU, Democratic Republic of Congo, Oct 30 (Reuters) - C ongo’s United Nations-backed army closed in on the last pockets of territory held by M23 rebels in the east on Wednesday, a Congolese commander and a local resident said.

Government forces are moving towards Bunagana, Mbuzi and Runyoni, near Democratic Republic of Congo’s border with Uganda and Rwanda, with the aim of stamping out the 20-month rebellion, a Congolese commander said, asking not to be named.

“The army is 7 km (4.3 miles) away, but it is not resting there, they are advancing. M23 fighters have fled the town although a few remain. Some have fled over the border,” a resident in Bunagana told Reuters by telephone.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.