November 3, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

Congo's M23 rebels declare ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s M23 rebels said on Sunday they had declared a ceasefire in their fight with the army, in order to allow peace talks to advance.

“We call on the facilitator of the Kampala peace talks to immediately put in place a mechanism to monitor the ceasefire,” the rebels said in statement.

There was no immediate reaction from the army, which has pushed the rebels from all the towns they once controlled during a 20-month rebellion in North Kivu province.

