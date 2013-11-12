FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congo blames mediator Uganda for collapse of rebel talks
November 12, 2013 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

Congo blames mediator Uganda for collapse of rebel talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Congolese government delegation has left Ugandan-hosted talks with M23 rebels after the two sides failed to agree on the wording of a document due to officially end the insurgency, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Lambert Mende, spokesman for Democratic Republic of Congo’s government, blamed mediator Uganda for the breakdown. “Uganda seems now to be acting as part of the conflict. It has interests in M23,” he said.

Mende said the government was not prepared to sign a deal with a rebel movement that had already declared its own dissolution. Kinshasa wants the rebels to pledge not to take up arms again, he said. (Reporting by Pete Jones; Writing by David Lewis)

