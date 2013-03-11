Congo gov't, rebels to sign peace deal on March 15 - document

KINSHASA, March 11 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s government and the M23 rebels who have waged a year-long insurgency in the east are due to sign a peace deal on March 15, according to a draft agreement seen by Reuters on Monday.

According to the draft, rebel fighters will hand weapons over to United Nations peace keepers, and those not facing prosecution will be integrated into the army. Congo’s government will, in turn, speed up the return of refugees from Rwanda, it added. (Reporting by Chrispin Mvano and Jonny Hogg; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Kevin Liffey)