Rwanda says not planning response to Congo shelling

KIGALI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Rwanda does not plan to respond militarily against the Democratic Republic of Congo, which it accuses of shelling its territory during a fight with rebels near the border, Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo said on Monday.

“Rwanda does not intend to respond to provocation coming from the DRC,” she said. “Issues in (eastern Democratic Republic of Congo) are too serious to be subjected to game playing. Rwanda will seek to be helpful to the DRC, as we have done from the beginning of the crisis.”