U.N., Congo army pound M23 rebel positions near Goma
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
August 28, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

U.N., Congo army pound M23 rebel positions near Goma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U nited Nations helicopters and artillery supported the Congolese army in an attack on M23 rebel positions near the city of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, an army spokesman said.

The M23 rebels also said in a statement that the Congolese army and the U.N. intervention brigade attacked its forces in Kanyaruchinya and Mutaho, to the north of Goma, with infantry, air strikes and heavy weapons.

The Congolese army has been battling the M23 rebels for nearly a week with the support of the 3,000-strong U.N. brigade, which has a special mandate to neutralise armed groups in the mineral-rich nation. (Reporting by Pete Jones and Chrispin Mvano; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

