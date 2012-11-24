FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Great Lakes regional presidents start talks over Congo
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

Great Lakes regional presidents start talks over Congo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Congo’s President Joseph Kabila and other heads of state from the Great Lakes region of central Africa began talks on Saturday in the Ugandan capital to try to end conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the Ugandan government said.

The head of the political arm of the M23 rebel group which took control of Congo’s eastern city of Goma this week is also in Kampala, but it was not clear whether he would hold direct talks with Kabila.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame is not attending the talks and is represented by Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo. Rwanda has been widely accused of backing the rebels, a claim it denies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.