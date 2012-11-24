Great Lakes regional presidents start talks over Congo

KAMPALA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Congo’s President Joseph Kabila and other heads of state from the Great Lakes region of central Africa began talks on Saturday in the Ugandan capital to try to end conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the Ugandan government said.

The head of the political arm of the M23 rebel group which took control of Congo’s eastern city of Goma this week is also in Kampala, but it was not clear whether he would hold direct talks with Kabila.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame is not attending the talks and is represented by Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo. Rwanda has been widely accused of backing the rebels, a claim it denies.