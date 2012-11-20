FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rwanda's Kagame in Uganda for talks with Kabila - Uganda sources
November 20, 2012 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

Rwanda's Kagame in Uganda for talks with Kabila - Uganda sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Rwandan President Paul Kagame is expected to hold talks with Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Joseph Kabila in Uganda after rebels claimed control of the eastern Congolese city of Goma, sources at Uganda’s presidency said on Tuesday.

The two presidents arrived at Uganda’s Entebbe airport on Tuesday afternoon, and were due to meet Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni separately before holding face-to-face talks, said the sources.

“Museveni will first meet them separately to try to create a rapport for a joint meeting which is likely to take place tomorrow (Wednesday) morning,” one of the sources said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
