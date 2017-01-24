FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Congo central bank injects $50 million into market to prop up franc
January 24, 2017 / 2:46 PM / 7 months ago

Congo central bank injects $50 million into market to prop up franc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's central bank injected $50 million into the interbank exchange market on Tuesday to prop up the Congolese franc, which has lost nearly 40 percent of its value in the last year, bank spokesman Plante Kibadhi told Reuters.

Low oil and mineral prices over the last two years in Africa's top copper producer have heaped pressure on the franc and driven inflation from less than 1 percent in 2015 to over 11 percent last year. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

