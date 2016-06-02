FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Congo Republic to cut budget for second straight year due to oil prices
June 2, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

Congo Republic to cut budget for second straight year due to oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRAZZAVILLE, June 2 (Reuters) - Congo Republic's government is proposing to cut spending in the current 2016 budget by around 9 percent, repeating a similar mid-year revision made last year, as low oil prices cut into revenues, the communications minister said.

Oil and gas revenues were reduced to 544 billion CFA francs from 754 billion CFA francs, Thierry Moungalla said late on Wednesday following a cabinet meeting. Crude oil production this year is projected at over 94 million barrels, up from 89 million barrels in 2015, he said. (Reporting by Christian Elion; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

