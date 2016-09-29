FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Congo cbank hikes interest rate in bid to contain inflation
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2016 / 2:06 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Congo cbank hikes interest rate in bid to contain inflation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds inflation, background)

KINSHASA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's central bank has raised the main interest rate from 2 to 7 percent in a bid to contain quickening inflation, the bank said on Thursday, as low commodity prices continue to batter the economy of Africa's top copper producer.

Congo's government slashed its 2016 budget in June by 22 percent due to falling revenues from the mining and oil sectors, which account for some 95 percent of export earnings. It has also cut its growth estimate from 9 to 4.3 percent.

In Thursday's statement, the bank increased its year-end inflation forecast to 4.13 percent, up from less than 1 percent last year.

The jump is largely due to exchange rate pressures caused by a shortage of dollars in the economy. Foreign exchange reserves have fallen by about a third this year to under $1 billion, enough to cover less than four-and-a-half weeks of imports.

The bank will also intervene in the foreign exchange market on Friday to ease pressure on the central African nation's franc currency, spokesman Plante Kibadhi told Reuters.

The Congolese franc has depreciated more than 20 percent against the dollar this year on the parallel market.

Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Joe Bavier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.