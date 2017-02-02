FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congo's economic growth to average 5 pct in 2017-18 -World Bank
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 7 months ago

Congo's economic growth to average 5 pct in 2017-18 -World Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The World Bank expects Democratic Republic of Congo's economy to average five percent growth in 2017-18, compared with 2.7 percent in 2016, thanks to stronger commodity prices and expanding agriculture and services sectors, it said in a report.

Congo, Africa's top copper producer, has seen its economy battered by low commodity prices over the past two years, with its franc currency losing nearly 40 percent of its value last year. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Louise Ireland)

