Congo orders telecom shutdown during presidential vote

BRAZZAVILLE, March 19 (Reuters) - Congo Republic’s government has ordered the country’s two largest telecommunications providers to block all communications during a presidential election on Sunday and again on Monday, a government source said on Saturday.

“The Minister of the Interior indeed signed and sent a letter to ... MTN Congo and Airtel Congo to tell them that the state wants them to cut off communication on March 20 and 21 for reasons of security and public tranquillity,” the source told Reuters. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, Greg Mahlich)