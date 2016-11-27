East Congo militia kills 30 civilians, most from rival ethnic group

KINSHASA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - An ethnic Nande militia in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo killed about 30 civilians, mostly Hutus, on Sunday morning, local sources said, in an apparent escalation of deadly violence between the two groups that has flared repeatedly this year.

Joy Bokelele, territorial administrator in North Kivu province's Lubero territory, told Reuters that fighters from the Mai Mai Mazembe militia attacked the village of Luhanga around 5 a.m. local time (0300 GMT) with guns and machetes. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Tim Cocks and Mark Potter)