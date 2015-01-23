Congo Republic state oil firm targets SE Asia buyers, opens Singapore office

SINGAPORE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The state oil firm of the Republic of Congo has this month opened an oil marketing office in Singapore as it targets Southeast Asian buyers for crude output due to come onstream next year, a company official said.

Like other African oil producers such as Nigeria and Angola, the Republic of Congo has in recent years seen crude export flows shift to Asia from the United States after U.S. import requirements were curbed by the shale boom in that country.

“The U.S. market is no longer a real option for us and European demand is still affected by the economic crisis, so Asia is really our main market now,” Cedric Okiorina, head of trading and operations at Societe Nationale des Petroles du Congo, or SNPC, said on Thursday.

Crude output in the Republic of Congo has fallen in recent years, dropping to an average 270,000 barrels per day (bpd) last year. But with new offshore fields due to come onstream next year, the country aims to boost output to 350,000 bpd by 2017, Okiorina said.

In comparison, output in OPEC member Nigeria, Africa’s biggest oil producer, stands at around 2.2 million bpd.

Around 90 percent of Congo’s crude exports are already shipped to Asia, with China as the top buyer of its main export grades, Djeno, N‘Kossa and Yombo.

Through its Singapore office, SNPC will also target direct sales to end-users in Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, said Okiorina.

“Our grades are already well-known in Asia, but many people don’t know SNPC and instead buy through third parties,” said Okiorina.

Oil majors Total and ENI are the main operators in Congo, with SNPC an equity holder in the country’s main production assets. SNPC currently sells 3-4 million barrels of crude per month from its equity production.

Oil trader Leslie Yeo joined SNPC from Singapore-based Kairos Oil Trading and was previously a risk manager at Glencore. SNPC may look to hire an additional 1 or 2 staff for its Singapore office. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)