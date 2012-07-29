FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chevron to invest $2 billion in Congo-Angola oil field
July 29, 2012 / 3:30 PM / in 5 years

Chevron to invest $2 billion in Congo-Angola oil field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRAZZAVILLE, July 29 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp plans to invest $2 billion to develop its Lianzi oilfield straddling the maritime border between Republic of Congo and Angola, a company official said on Sunday.

“Production from the Lianzi field will begin in 2015 and investments will cost $2 billion,” Katia Mounthault-Tatu, a Chevron spokeswoman, told Reuters.

State revenues from the field, which holds proven reserves of 70 million barrels, will be split 50-50 between Congo and Angola, the two countries confirmed in an agreement on Friday.

Congo produced 105 million barrels of crude oil last year. Angola pumps around 1.8 million barrels per day.

