Air France cancels flight to Kinshasa amid political unrest
September 20, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

Air France cancels flight to Kinshasa amid political unrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Air France said on Tuesday it had cancelled its morning flight to Kinshasa amid an escalation of street violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo capital over opposition claims the president wants to extend his mandate.

The airline blamed "the deteriorating local security situation" for the cancellation of the flight and said it was following events in Kinshasa carefully.

Armed men early on Tuesday set fire to the headquarters of one of the country's main opposition parties, leaving at least two people dead inside, a day after 17 people were killed in violent clashes between police and anti-government protesters. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
