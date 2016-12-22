KINSHASA Dec 22 Security forces in Democratic
Republic of Congo killed at least 34 people during protests this
week against President Joseph Kabila's failure to step down at
the end of his mandate, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday.
Ida Sawyer, HRW's Central Africa director, said on Twitter
that all the deaths occurred during the initial protests on
Tuesday, raising the toll from an earlier count of 26.
She added that the group was also verifying additional
reports of deaths. The Congolese government says 22 people died
in the clashes, one of them a police officer.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Tim Cocks and Alison
Williams)