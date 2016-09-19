FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
European nations to discuss possible Congo sanctions -Ayrault
September 19, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

European nations to discuss possible Congo sanctions -Ayrault

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - European nations will discuss the possibility of imposing sanctions on the Democratic Republic of the Congo, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Monday.

Asked if France wanted sanctions like those Washington has imposed for what it described as the violent suppression of opposition to President Joseph Kabila's government, Ayrault told reporters: "it's a question we will discuss (among) Europeans, but the situation is extremely worrying and very dangerous." (Reporting By John Irish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
