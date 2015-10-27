France says it has no way to assess turnout figure in Congo vote

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - France has no way of assessing the turnout figures in a constitutional referendum in Congo Republic that will allow President Denis Sassou Nguesso to stand for a third term next year, the French president’s office said on Tuesday.

Congo’s electoral commission said turnout in Sunday’s referendum was 72 percent, a figure dismissed as a fantasy by the opposition, which said its call for a boycott had been widely observed. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Kevin Liffey)