Protesters march in Congo Republic capital for second day
October 21, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 2 years ago

Protesters march in Congo Republic capital for second day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRAZZAVILLE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Security forces fired warning shots to try to disperse hundreds of protesters marching in Congo Republic’s capital Brazzaville on Wednesday against a referendum on lifting presidential term limits.

At least four people were killed on Tuesday when police opened fire on a crowd of opposition supporters.

President Denis Sassou Nguesso’s critics accuse him of seeking to use Sunday’s referendum to extend his rule ahead of a 2017 election. (Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Catherine Evans)

