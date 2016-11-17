Congo opposition leader Badibanga named PM of unity government

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 17 (Reuters) - D emocratic Republic of Congo opposition leader Samy Badibanga was named prime minister on Thursday, the presidency said in a statement, as part of a power-sharing deal that allows President Joseph Kabila to stay in power after his term ends next month.

Badibanga's nomination to head the new government of national unity came as a surprise as another opposition leader Vital Kamerhe, a former Kabila ally, had been widely expected to take up the post.