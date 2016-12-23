FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congo opposition insists Kabila step down for polls by November 2017
December 23, 2016 / 2:04 PM / 8 months ago

Congo opposition insists Kabila step down for polls by November 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Congo's main opposition bloc insisted on Friday that President Joseph Kabila step aside in time for elections no later than November 2017, as a condition in an agreement being negotiated.

"For us it is essential to bring to a good conclusion this year of transition before the presidential election that must take place ... in November 2017 at the latest," Valentin Mubake, an adviser to Democratic Republic of Congo's main opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi, said at talks aimed at preventing the country sliding back into civil war. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Louise Ireland)

