Congo asks telecoms to block social media ahead of planned anti-Kabila demos

KINSHASA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have asked telecommunications companies to block social media networks starting Sunday night in an apparent bid to thwart anticipated protests against plans by President Joseph Kabila to stay in power beyond the end of his mandate.

The request was made in a letter by the Regulatory Authority of the Post and Telecommunications of Congo (ARPTC) and listed Facebook, Twitter, Skype, YouTube and LinkedIn as services that should be temporarily blocked. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)