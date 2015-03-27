UPDATE 1-Congo Republic president says expects referendum over third term

(Adds quote, context)

BRAZZAVILLE, March 27 (Reuters) - The President of Congo Republic, Denis Sassou Nguesso, said on Friday he expected a referendum on a change to the constitution that would allow him to stand next year for a third term at the helm of the oil-producing nation.

Sassou Nguesso has ruled the central African country for most of the last 35 years. In an interview with Reuters he declined to say if he wanted a fresh term, but acknowledged that a referendum would be sought that would make it possible for him to stay in power.

“A moment will come when we will decide for the people to pronounce (on a constitutional revision) by referendum,” he said at the presidential palace in the capital Brazzaville.

“We must not link my candidature to the debate over the constitution. The debate over the constitution is going to take place and the moment will come when I will pronounce,” he said.

The constitution of 2002 limits the number of presidential terms to two and excludes candidates of more than 70 years of age in the oil-producing nation.

That would rule out the 71-year-old Sassou Nguesso, a former military commander who took power in 1997 at the end of a civil war before winning disputed elections in 2002 and 2009. He had previously ruled the former French colony from 1979 to 1992.

