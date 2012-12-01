FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 32 killed as Congo plane hits houses, says Red Cross
#Industrials
December 1, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

At least 32 killed as Congo plane hits houses, says Red Cross

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRAZZAVILLE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A cargo plane crashed into houses near Brazzaville airport while attempting to land during a thunderstorm on Friday evening, killing at least 32 people, a Congolese Red Cross official said on Saturday.

“We have already pulled 32 bodies from the crash site, but the search is ongoing, there could be more victims,” the official said, asking not to be named.

The Soviet-made Ilyushin-76 cargo plane was coming from the Pointe Noire, the commercial capital of the Central African state.

Reporting by Christian Tsoumou; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Sophie Hares

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
