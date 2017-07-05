(Adds detail, context)
MOSCOW, July 5 Russian bank VTB
discussed the possibility of the Democratic Republic of Congo
issuing a sovereign Eurobond during recent meetings in the
central African country, the bank said on Wednesday.
Congolese officials said on Monday that VTB bankers had met
with Prime Minister Bruno Tshibala to discuss a possible $1
billion investment fund to finance "strategic projects".
VTB, whose emerging markets-focused investment banking arm
VTB Capital is active in Africa, said in a statement that it had
given no commitment to lend to Congo and that it did not
currently plan to.
The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo talked
about issuing a roughly $1 billion Eurobond early last year, but
it later abandoned the idea as the country's economy
deteriorated.
Africa's top copper producer has been hit hard by low
commodity prices in recent years.
It has only enough foreign currency reserves to cover about
three weeks of imports and its franc currency has lost
half its value in the past year.
A spokesman at Congo's prime minister's office said on
Wednesday he was not aware of recent discussions about a
Eurobond.
VTB, Russia's second-largest bank, played a role in $2
billion of loans taken out in secret by Mozambique, which has
since defaulted on repayment.
VTB has denied any wrongdoing relating to the Mozambique
transactions.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning in Moscow and Aaron Ross in
Kinshasa; editing by Maria Kiselyova and Jason Neely)