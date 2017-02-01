FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congo's main opposition leader, Etienne Tshisekedi, dies -diplomatic sources
February 1, 2017 / 6:54 PM / 7 months ago

Congo's main opposition leader, Etienne Tshisekedi, dies -diplomatic sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Congo's main opposition leader, Etienne Tshisekedi, one of the country's most important advocates of democracy, has died in Brussels aged 84, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

Tshisekedi stood up to dictator Mobutu Sese Seko, who for decades ruled the country, then known as Zaire, before being overthrown by Rwanda, Uganda and other forces. He was also the most prominent civilian opponent of Laurent Kabila, who took power in 1997, and his son, President Joseph Kabila, who has ruled since 2001. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Larry King)

